Department for patients with COVID-19 closed at National Phthisiology Center

A specialized department for treatment of patients with COVID-19 has been closed at the National Phthisiology Center. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Since May, more than 300 people have been treated at the department, most of whom were admitted there in serious condition.

«After the last patients are discharged in this department, we will carry out a thorough cleaning, disinfect everything and then, with the permission of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, we will start our previous work — admission and treatment of patients with multidrug-resistant tuberculosis,» the acting Head Physician of the center Konushbek Sakmamatov told.