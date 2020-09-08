09:35
USD 78.61
EUR 93.02
RUB 1.04
English

Department for patients with COVID-19 closed at National Phthisiology Center

A specialized department for treatment of patients with COVID-19 has been closed at the National Phthisiology Center. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Since May, more than 300 people have been treated at the department, most of whom were admitted there in serious condition.

«After the last patients are discharged in this department, we will carry out a thorough cleaning, disinfect everything and then, with the permission of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, we will start our previous work — admission and treatment of patients with multidrug-resistant tuberculosis,» the acting Head Physician of the center Konushbek Sakmamatov told.
link: https://24.kg/english/164390/
views: 65
Print
Related
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan approves 4th protocol for treatment of COVID-19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 27.1 million people globally
No deaths from COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
55 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,458 in total
134 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 26.6 million people globally
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
No deaths from COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home
EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus
President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us
8 September, Tuesday
09:22
Consideration of complaint of Butun Kyrgyzstan party to continue on September 9 Consideration of complaint of Butun Kyrgyzstan party to...
09:14
Department for patients with COVID-19 closed at National Phthisiology Center
7 September, Monday
18:13
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 731 per citizen
18:02
Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party hold rally near court building
17:55
President, PM of Kyrgyzstan discuss preparation for winter, upcoming elections
17:44
Adakhan Madumarov reproaches CEC with lawlessness and promises rallies
17:31
Bishkek’s budget loses 878 million soms due to pandemic