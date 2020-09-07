10:43
USD 78.73
EUR 93.37
RUB 1.05
English

UN in Kyrgyzstan calls on political parties to avoid spread of COVID-19

The UN Office in the Kyrgyz Republic calls on all political parties to exercise caution and avoid spread of COVID-19 during the election campaign.

«The start of campaigning period ahead of the 4 October Parliamentary Election has been officially announced. While recognizing that it is an important time whereby political parties reach out to voters so that they can make informed choices, we also acknowledge that COVID-19 has not gone away, even though the spread of the coronavirus, as evidenced by the official statistics, has fallen since its peak in July 2020,» the organization says in a statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic remains a major global issue, negatively affecting thousands of people every day globally.

«Therefore, we call on the political parties taking part in the parliamentary election to maintain all the necessary sanitary and epidemiological measures, including social distancing, wearing mask, washing or sanitizing hands, as recommended by the Government and WHO, while organizing meetings with the population,» the UN Office urges.

It is the obligation of the political parties to ensure that all the risks of potential spread of COVID-19 at their public meetings and gatherings are addressed in an adequate manner to avoid health issues and deaths among the population due to COVID-19.

The UN Office in the Kyrgyz Republic

«We also call on the Central Election Commission to insist with political parties that they show sufficient regard to the potential risks of infection of COVID-19 during political party campaigns. If we all physically distance, clean our hands regularly, wear masks, and keep informed, we can collectively break the chains of transmission, especially as countries are getting ready for colder months with flu season,» the organization says.

The Central Election Commission allowed 15 political parties to participate in the elections. The election campaign began on September 4.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.
link: https://24.kg/english/164263/
views: 97
Print
Related
Butun Kyrgyzstan party files lawsuit against CEC
President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us
Elections 2020: 65 percent of polling stations in Kyrgyzstan have ramps
Elections 2020: CEC registers 1,912 candidates for deputies
Elections 2020: OSCE / ODIHR sends observers to Kyrgyzstan
CEC and parties of Kyrgyzstan sign memorandum on fair election campaign
Seven polling stations in Bishkek have no ramps and handrails
Elections 2020. Most of Kyrgyzstanis have not decided who to vote for
Plan to prevent COVID-19 during elections to be developed by September 15
Elections 2020: Adakhan Madumarov to sue Central Election Commission
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home
EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus
SCNS officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion SCNS officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us
7 September, Monday
10:22
Textile factory burns down in Osh city Textile factory burns down in Osh city
10:08
EAEU considers issue of granting observer status to Uzbekistan
10:01
37-year-old man shoots himself in Issyk-Ata district
09:47
Uzbek journalist requests refugee status in Kyrgyzstan
09:41
UN in Kyrgyzstan calls on political parties to avoid spread of COVID-19
6 September, Sunday
13:00
American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan
5 September, Saturday
17:35
EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus
17:20
Butun Kyrgyzstan party files lawsuit against CEC
17:02
President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us
16:56
Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home