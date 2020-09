Kyrgyzstan has lost 25 scientists during the pandemic. The Chairperson of the State Supreme Qualifying Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic, Bakyt Tynalieva, told at a briefing.

She noted that Kyrgyz science has suffered a serious loss. «A huge gap has been made in science. It takes time to heal these wounds,» Bakyt Tynalieva said.

According to her, there are 1,131 Doctors of Sciences and 4,835 Candidates of Sciences in Kyrgyzstan.