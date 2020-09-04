14:09
92 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,227 in total

At least 92 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 12 people got infected in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 15 — in Osh region, 7 — in Chui region, 6 — in Naryn region, 32 — in Issyk-Kul region, 3 — in Jalal-Abad region, 14 — in Batken region and 1 — in Talas region.

In total, 44,227 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
