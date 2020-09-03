PM: Council of doctors should examine each seriously ill COVID patient

«The council of doctors should examine each seriously ill patient with coronavirus infection,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said today.

According to him, there is currently a decline in the incidence of COVID-19 in the republic. But there are still those who are seriously ill and are in intensive care units. For example, there are 18 such people in Bishkek alone.

«The life of every citizen is important to us. I instruct the officials of the Ministry of Health to hold a consultation of doctors on site, to determine severity of the disease and the method of treatment for each patient. An individual approach should be shown to everyone, taking into account the possible presence of concomitant diseases,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

At the same time, the head of Government noted the need to reduce the workload of medical workers.

«Due to the decline in infection incidence, doctors’ workload has decreased. Their work schedule should be revised to give them a chance to rest. In case of a second wave of coronavirus infection, doctors and nurses must be prepared for challenging work. A tired person cannot work effectively and help the sick. It is necessary to accelerate payment of compensations to the families of deceased medical workers and to those who themselves contracted coronavirus infection at work, saving the lives of fellow citizens,» the Prime Minister said.

Kubatbek Boronov instructed to study the experience of Kazakhstan in the fight against Kawasaki disease, as well as to speed up preparation process in case the virus enters the territory of Kyrgyzstan. In addition, he instructed to pay close attention to the construction of new and re-profiling of existing hospitals throughout the republic.