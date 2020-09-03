16:49
USD 78.26
EUR 92.79
RUB 1.06
English

99 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,135 in total

At least 99 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 17 people got infected in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 11 — in Osh region, 3 — in Chui region, 4 — in Naryn region, 16 — in Issyk-Kul region, 20 — in Jalal-Abad region, 20 — in Batken region and 6 — in Talas region.

In total, 44,135 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/163996/
views: 129
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 26 million people globally
No deaths from COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Coronavirus not registered in medical workers for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
279 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry: Kawasaki syndrome not registered in Kyrgyzstan
320,000 PCR tests made in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic
Two-thirds of Kyrgyzstanis dissatisfied with government’s work during COVID-19
First case of re-infection with coronavirus confirmed in Russia
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 25.7 million people globally
Coronavirus not registered in medical workers for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade
Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
3 September, Thursday
16:11
Fire breaks out at Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul Fire breaks out at Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in I...
16:03
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 26 million people globally
15:53
No deaths from COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
15:49
Coronavirus not registered in medical workers for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
15:44
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar reaches 79 soms in Kyrgyzstan