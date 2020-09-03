Health Ministry: Kawasaki syndrome not registered in Kyrgyzstan

A guide is being developed in Kyrgyzstan on the features of the impact of coronavirus infection on children with possible manifestations of complications in the form of Kawasaki syndrome. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A special expert working group of experienced pediatric specialists (pediatricians, hematologists, cardiologists, cardio-rheumatologists, rheumatologists, resuscitation specialists) has been created.

The day before, at a meeting of the expert working group, methods of prevention, diagnosis and treatment of emerging diseases in children were discussed.

According to the Deputy Minister of Health Bakyt Dzhangaziev, the ministry is preparing to detect, treat and prevent this dangerous disease in the Kyrgyz Republic. «Previously, we thought that COVID-19 was dangerous for the elderly and people with chronic diseases, but now there is information that there are cases of its severe course among children. Therefore, recommendations were developed for the treatment of coronavirus infection in children, which were included in the fourth clinical protocol. There is also a need to separate the Kawasaki syndrome in a block in combination with COVID-19. In this regard, an expert working group was created to develop a document that will help doctors in the diagnosis and treatment of this disease in children. It should be noted that Kawasaki syndrome has not been registered in the republic as of today,» he said.

The Ministry of Health added that the work of the expert working group is not limited to Kawasaki syndrome. As the pediatrician Venera Shukurova stressed, in the autumn-winter period it is necessary to prepare for all possible diseases. «World practice shows that 10 percent of people infected with COVID-19 are children. The diagnosis was confirmed clinically in 2 percent of them. The disease is severe in 1 percent of those infected. Such statistics should not calm us down. Pediatricians must be prepared for any situation. The fourth protocol for the detection, treatment and prevention of coronavirus and other dangerous diseases includes a section about children. The work will be carried out in accordance with it,» she said.

According to the experts of the working group, routine immunization of children and breastfeeding is one of the ways to prevent dangerous diseases.

Currently, the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis is conducting routine vaccination of the population. As part of breastfeeding activities, awareness-rising work is constantly carried out in maternity hospitals in all regions of the country.

Kawasaki syndrome is an acute systemic disease, characterized by a predominant lesion of medium and small arteries. Clinical manifestations: fever for more than three days, changes in the mucous membranes of the skin, lymph nodes, possible damage to the coronary and other visceral arteries. It is most common in small children and up to five years of age. Kawasaki syndrome is the main cause of coronary artery aneurysm formation, which can lead to the development of myocardial infarction.

Currently, Kawasaki-like syndrome, a multisystem inflammatory response syndrome, has been diagnosed in both small children and teenagers who had COVID-19.