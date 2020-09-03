13:45
Residents of what Russian cities not like migrants the most (research)

Residents of Novosibirsk, Perm and Chelyabinsk cities of Russia do not like migrants more than residents of other Russian cities. Results of a survey conducted in August 2020 by an independent Zoom Market agency say. Lenta.ru reports.

The survey participants were asked how they feel about migrants and what kind of policy towards migrants they would support. The survey found out that 7 percent of the Russians have a negative attitude towards migrants, 22 percent — positive, and 41 percent have no clear position (neutral).

At least 51 percent of respondents said there are too many migrants in Russian cities. About 42 percent indicated that they do not pay attention to them, and 7 percent noted that there are few migrants in their cities.

Residents of Novosibirsk, Perm, Chelyabinsk, Nizhny Novgorod and Yekaterinburg expressed the greatest dislike towards the migrants.

Moscow takes the fifth place in the list, St. Petersburg — the tenth. Krasnodar took the last position in the ranking out of 20 cities. Astrakhan (19th place) and Ivanovo (18th place) are also not bad for migrants.

The study showed that 56 percent of the Russians support the policy of moderate control over migrants, 13 percent want it to be tightened, and 8 percent support a repressive policy.

At least 93 percent of citizens are against creation of social ethnic microdistricts for migrants in large cities of the country.
