Hungarian low-cost Wizz Air airline offered to open direct flight to Kyrgyzstan

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air was offered to open a direct flight to Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The proposal was voiced by the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia Bakyt Dzhusupov during a working visit to Budapest on August 27-28.

The Ambassador discussed with representatives of the Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air opening of direct flights between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary. He also held talks on cooperation with the City Hall of Budapest and one of the pharmaceutical companies.
