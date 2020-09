Three people were killed in a traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway. Traffic Police Department of Jalal-Abad region informed 24.kg news agency.

A 12-month-old girl and her mother are among the victims.

«The traffic accident happened on September 1 at about 21.30. Toyota Wish car was heading to Osh. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it turned over. As a result, 25-year-old A.T., her 12-month-old daughter and a 17-year-old teenager died at the scene. The driver, 30-year-old man, and his four-year-old son were hospitalized,» the traffic police said.