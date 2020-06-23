17:14
Batukaev’s release case: Almazbek Atambayev sentenced to 11 years in prison

Trial of the case on unlawful release of a kingpin, Aziz Batukaev, ended in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev refused to make his last statement in the court. Previously, prosecutors asked to sentence him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

After leaving deliberation room, Judge Emilbek Kaipov sentenced Almazbek Atambayev to 11 years and two months in prison with confiscation of property.

Investigation into the unlawful release of the crime boss was resumed in January 2019. The case was sent to court in October.

The defendants in the case are 19 people. These are the doctors and laboratory assistant who diagnosed the convict, representatives of the State Penitentiary Service and other senior officials, including the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev.
