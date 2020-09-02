Elections 2020: Supreme Court rules in favor of Kyrgyzstan party

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan has completed consideration of the Central Election Commission’s cassation appeal against the decision of the Bishkek Administrative Court, made on August 27, which recognized the return of documents to Kyrgyzstan party as invalid.

The Board of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic did not satisfy the complaint of the Central Election Commission. Thus, the decision of the first instance was upheld. The CEC must accept the party documents. Kyrgyzstan party remains in the election race.

Kyrgyzstan party was late with submission of documents. Its leader, Kanat Isaev, claims that they prepared all the documents in time. The political association was removed from the election race by the decision of the Central Election Commission. Kanat Isaev went to court to appeal against the decision of the election commission. The court ruled in favor of Kyrgyzstan party.