Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court

Members of Ata Meken, Reforma and Chon Kazat parties are gathering at the building of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek. There are also representatives of Kyrgyzstan political organization.

The Supreme Court will consider cassation appeal of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan against the decision of the Bishkek Administrative Court, which recognized the return of documents to Kyrgyzstan party as illegal.

The people demand from the court not to make unjust decisions.

Kyrgyzstan party was late with submission of documents. Its leader, Kanat Isaev, claims that they prepared all the documents in time. The political association was removed from the election race by the decision of the Central Election Commission. Kanat Isaev went to court to appeal against the decision of the election commission. The court ruled in favor of Kyrgyzstan party.