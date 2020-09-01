14:26
Embassy of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan resumes its services

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan resumed receiving citizens as usual today, on September 1. The diplomatic mission reported.

As noted, everyone is advised to visit the consular department only for urgent matters.

Due to the fact that the threat of the spread of COVID-19 persists, the Embassy informed about the rules for visiting the consular department:

  • Admission is allowed only in a medical mask;
  • Visitors are required to treat their hands with a disinfectant solution at the entrance to the waiting room;
  • Admission is allowed strictly in turns with observing social distance.
