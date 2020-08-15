16:51
Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on criticism against authorities

None of Kyrgyzstanis should forget about responsibility when making loud statements. President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov stated in his interview with Birinchi Radio.

According to him, before the parliamentary elections, some citizens want to draw attention to themselves in order the people to know about them.

«Each of us does his job, I try and fulfill my presidential duty, the police do their job. A strong civil society and freedom of speech will be a good impetus for the development of any country. We must prepare the ground for their development. We need to create conditions. Of course, there is a great responsibility behind this freedom. This is a separate topic. A big political event lies ahead — parliamentary elections. Someone wants to draw attention to themselves before them, but there is no need to violate anyone’s rights,» the president said.

Journalists or activists who criticize the authorities, write about it and talk about it, are also doing their job.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov
