171 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Novosibirsk

At least 171 Kyrgyzstanis have returned to Bishkek from Novosibirsk. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The plane of Siberia (S7) airline arrived in Kyrgyzstan on the route Novosibirsk — Bishkek.

«Pregnant women and with small children, elderly people, people who have undergone surgeries in Novosibirsk clinics, and Kyrgyz students studying at Siberian universities arrived by the flight. The citizens arrived from Novosibirsk, Petropavlovsk Kamchatsky, Vladivostok, Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Yakutsk, as well as from other cities of the Siberian Federal District,» the ministry informed.