19:07
USD 77.86
EUR 91.47
RUB 1.06
English

Kyrgyzstani wins Best Cinematography Award at Australian Film Festival

Cinematographer and lecturer at AUCA Zhumanazar Koichubekov won the Best Cinematography Award at the GIFF Australian International Film Festival. His colleagues told.

Zhumanazar Koichubekov was a cameraman in a project. The film Selkinchek is directed by Samara Sagynbaeva. This is the only film from Kyrgyzstan presented at the festival.

A total of 67 films from all over the world have been selected for the competition.

The Geelong International Film Festival (GIFF) was founded in 2019 by an Australian producer Tammy Honey to showcase national and international filmmaking. The festival was first opened in December 2019 at the Village Cinemas, located at the Geelong Theater, which has been screening films since 1913 and is one of the oldest cinemas in the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/162459/
views: 111
Print
Related
Two Kyrgyz films to be screened at Shanghai Film Festival
Film by Kyrgyz director to be screened at International Film Festival in USA
Kyrgyz film Selkinchek to be screened at film festivals in Hong Kong and Munich
Acceptance of applications for IV Film Forum of Female Directors starts
Days and Centuries film about Chingiz Aitmatov to be screened in Bishkek
Kyrgyz film wins 3 awards at International Film Festival in Poland
Kyrgyz film Joo Kuluk wins two awards at Film Festival in Morocco
Film director from Kyrgyzstan awarded special prize at festival in USA
Kyrgyz film Joo Kuluk to be screened at Young Audience Film Festival in Poland
Film about deceased soldier of Alpha unit to be screened at festival in Bishkek
Popular
New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
13 August, Thursday
19:03
Kyrgyzstan's GDP to fall by 10 percent in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic Kyrgyzstan's GDP to fall by 10 percent in 2020 due to C...
18:44
Interpol detains wanted citizen of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan
18:28
USA allocates $ 2.5 million to Kyrgyzstan for fight against COVID-19
18:11
Kyrgyzstani wins Best Cinematography Award at Australian Film Festival
18:04
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises to improve social situation of doctors