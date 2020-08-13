Ten more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

At least 10 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours. The Deputy Minister of Health, Madamin Karataev, told at a briefing today.

According to it, 2 medical workers got infected in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh, 3 — in Batken region, 2 — in Jalal-Abad region, 1 — in Issyk-Kul region.

At least six medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day. In addition, 23 of them have been discharged from home self-isolation.

In total, 2,991 medical workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the republic, 2,271 of them have recovered.