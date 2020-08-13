Museums of Kyrgyzstan receive 94 new exhibits

At least 94 new exhibits have been handed over to the museums of Kyrgyzstan for six months. Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of the country, Azamat Zhamankulov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, 69 objects of ethnography, 14 — numismatics, 5 — archeology, 1 — weapons, 5 — fine arts have been handed over.

Azamat Zhamankulov noted that thanks to the optimization in the system of the Ministry of Culture, it was possible to increase the salaries of museum employees by 80 percent.

«In connection with the spread of coronavirus, museums have switched to a remote mode of operation, they hold various campaigns and contests on social media and websites,» he said.