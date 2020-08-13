09:57
USD 77.86
EUR 91.47
RUB 1.06
English

Museums of Kyrgyzstan receive 94 new exhibits

At least 94 new exhibits have been handed over to the museums of Kyrgyzstan for six months. Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of the country, Azamat Zhamankulov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, 69 objects of ethnography, 14 — numismatics, 5 — archeology, 1 — weapons, 5 — fine arts have been handed over.

Azamat Zhamankulov noted that thanks to the optimization in the system of the Ministry of Culture, it was possible to increase the salaries of museum employees by 80 percent.

«In connection with the spread of coronavirus, museums have switched to a remote mode of operation, they hold various campaigns and contests on social media and websites,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/162371/
views: 52
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to increase salaries of museum workers by 80 percent
Virtual exposition of Fine Arts Museum from Bishkek gets in top 10 in CIS
Yuristanbek Shygaev goes on vacation, followed by dismissal
Welcome to museums of Bishkek! They work until 22.00 today
Historical Museum on fire in Bishkek
Popular
New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan
Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
13 August, Thursday
09:54
Production of personal protective equipment starts in Batken region Production of personal protective equipment starts in B...
09:43
House with 24 apartments being built for servicemen in Batken region
09:37
Museums of Kyrgyzstan receive 94 new exhibits
09:31
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Farmers can always count on state support
12 August, Wednesday
20:09
Staff of Ombudsman’s Institute to monitor elections in Kyrgyzstan
19:53
Tank truck falls into river and catches fire on Bishkek – Osh road
19:43
President Jeenbekov urges to pay special attention to reconstruction of roads
19:33
Apricots processing center, textile factory to open in Batken in December
17:06
New head of Panfilov district of Chui region appointed