09:57
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Farmers can always count on state support

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited a large fruit and berry orchard in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region, which is under supervision of Berekeluu Suu Public Association.

The head of the association, Imar Samatov, informed that the total area of ​​the orchard is about 100 hectares. Saplings of apples, grapes, raspberries, and Batken apricots are grown there by drip irrigation method.

At least 450 local residents are provided with jobs.

Imar Samatov added that the goal of the public association is to improve the socio-economic situation of the local population, reduce internal and external migration and increase the local budget through the development of irrigated lands using advanced agricultural technologies.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that domestic farmers can always count on government assistance, despite the difficulties that arise.

He told about the main directions of the state policy of regional development, the activities of financial institutions — the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, Guarantee Fund OJSC, which, as a matter of priority, provide assistance to rural producers and local enterprises.

The head of state expressed gratitude to rural entrepreneurs for their initiative and assistance in the development of their region, and also called on local authorities to provide them with all kinds of support.
