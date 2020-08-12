20:14
USD 77.61
EUR 91.35
RUB 1.06
English

Apricots processing center, textile factory to open in Batken in December

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with the project for construction of a logistics center for processing and sorting of apricots and a textile factory in Batken region. Press service of the Presidential Administration reported.

The projects are planned to be implemented on the territory of the industrial zone of Batken city; 4 hectares of land have been allocated for these purposes. More than $ 8 million is invested in the local apricots processing project. Its implementation will create 200 new jobs, and local farmers will be able to organize sales of their products — Batken apricots. Each year there will be an opportunity for processing of up to 8 tons of apricots.

The total cost of the project for construction of the textile factory is estimated at about $ 6 million.

From 2021, the textile factory plans to create additional 1,000 jobs and manufacture products for about 400 million soms annually.

The investor plans to complete construction work on these projects in December 2020.

«If the local authorities create all the conditions, allocate land, then the investors themselves will come. We should value such entrepreneurs as the «gold fund» of our country. Over the years, we will increase the number of social facilities. Reduction in funding of certain areas in the context of pandemic will not affect implementation of socio-economic projects in the region,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

The head of state once again recalled that the regional development policy has been implemented at the state level for the third year in a row, and one of its main directions is to support local entrepreneurship.
link: https://24.kg/english/162361/
views: 82
Print
Related
30 oxygen concentrators delivered to Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Batken residents demand apology from Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov
Sanzhar Mukanbetov: Economic status of Batken region should be changed
Local residents block Isfana – Andarak road in Batken region
Parliament resolution on border in Batken region has over 30 items
Government plenipotentiary in Batken region resigns
Unknown persons shoot at Leilek rural council deputy
New outpost opened on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border in Batken region
Smuggling of petroleum products to Tajikistan prevented in Batken region
Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region
Popular
Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally
425 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 39,587 in total 425 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 39,587 in total
Government instructs to provide hospitals with alternative energy sources Government instructs to provide hospitals with alternative energy sources
12 August, Wednesday
20:09
Staff of Ombudsman’s Institute to monitor elections in Kyrgyzstan Staff of Ombudsman’s Institute to monitor elections in...
19:53
Tank truck falls into river and catches fire on Bishkek – Osh road
19:43
President Jeenbekov urges to pay special attention to reconstruction of roads
19:33
Apricots processing center, textile factory to open in Batken in December
17:06
New head of Panfilov district of Chui region appointed