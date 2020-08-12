Apricots processing center, textile factory to open in Batken in December

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with the project for construction of a logistics center for processing and sorting of apricots and a textile factory in Batken region. Press service of the Presidential Administration reported.

The projects are planned to be implemented on the territory of the industrial zone of Batken city; 4 hectares of land have been allocated for these purposes. More than $ 8 million is invested in the local apricots processing project. Its implementation will create 200 new jobs, and local farmers will be able to organize sales of their products — Batken apricots. Each year there will be an opportunity for processing of up to 8 tons of apricots.

The total cost of the project for construction of the textile factory is estimated at about $ 6 million.

From 2021, the textile factory plans to create additional 1,000 jobs and manufacture products for about 400 million soms annually.

The investor plans to complete construction work on these projects in December 2020.

«If the local authorities create all the conditions, allocate land, then the investors themselves will come. We should value such entrepreneurs as the «gold fund» of our country. Over the years, we will increase the number of social facilities. Reduction in funding of certain areas in the context of pandemic will not affect implementation of socio-economic projects in the region,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

The head of state once again recalled that the regional development policy has been implemented at the state level for the third year in a row, and one of its main directions is to support local entrepreneurship.