17:12
USD 77.61
EUR 91.35
RUB 1.06
English

Water volume in Toktogul reservoir to reach 14.9 billion m3 by autumn

There is a preliminary forecast that by the beginning of the autumn-winter period, the volume of water in Toktogul reservoir will be 14.9 billion cubic meters. Ulugbek Mamyraliev, head of the Service for Maintenance and Repair of Power Equipment at Electric Stations OJSC, announced at a press conference.

According to him, Electric Stations OJSC are actively working to prevent any outages. Current and overhaul repairs of the main and auxiliary equipment are underway.

«The issue of import of electricity from Kazakhstan is being currently considered. It is already at the settling stage,» Ulugbek Mamyraliev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/162344/
views: 64
Print
Related
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir reduces by 2.2 billion cubic meters
14.6 billion cubic meters of water accumulated in Toktogul reservoir
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir 1 billion m3 less than in 2018
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir 2.1 billion cubic meters less than in 2018
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir slightly above 13.6 billion cubic meters
Volume of Toktogul water reservoir - 16.8 billion cubic meters
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir amounts to 15 billion cubic meters
13 bln cubic meters of water to remain in Toktogul reservoir by spring
Water volume in Toktogul reservoir decreases compared to last year
Transformer malfunction detected at Toktogul HPP
Popular
Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally
425 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 39,587 in total 425 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 39,587 in total
Government instructs to provide hospitals with alternative energy sources Government instructs to provide hospitals with alternative energy sources
12 August, Wednesday
17:06
New head of Panfilov district of Chui region appointed New head of Panfilov district of Chui region appointed
17:00
Russian TV presenter attacks migrant from Kyrgyzstan
16:53
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Pandemic exposed all problems of healthcare system
16:43
Water volume in Toktogul reservoir to reach 14.9 billion m3 by autumn
16:12
At least 245 Kyrgyzstanis return from Moscow to Osh city