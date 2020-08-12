Water volume in Toktogul reservoir to reach 14.9 billion m3 by autumn

There is a preliminary forecast that by the beginning of the autumn-winter period, the volume of water in Toktogul reservoir will be 14.9 billion cubic meters. Ulugbek Mamyraliev, head of the Service for Maintenance and Repair of Power Equipment at Electric Stations OJSC, announced at a press conference.

According to him, Electric Stations OJSC are actively working to prevent any outages. Current and overhaul repairs of the main and auxiliary equipment are underway.

«The issue of import of electricity from Kazakhstan is being currently considered. It is already at the settling stage,» Ulugbek Mamyraliev said.