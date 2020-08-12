17:12
USD 77.61
EUR 91.35
RUB 1.06
English

Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir reduces by 2.2 billion cubic meters

To date, 14,411 billion cubic meters of water have accumulated in Toktogul water reservoir. Ulugbek Mamyraliev, head of the Service for Maintenance and Repair of Power Equipment of Electric Stations OJSC, announced at a press conference.

According to him, the figure is 2.2 billion cubic meters less than last year. The inflow of water is 739 cubic meters per second, water discharge is 345 cubic meters.

«The fact is that we had rainy weather. Despite this, the main component of the water reservoir is the melting of glaciers. Snowy weather in Naryn region is the main source of water. We had little snow in the republic this winter. In the first months of summer the weather was not so hot to contribute to melting of glaciers,» Ulugbek Mamyraliev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/162336/
views: 105
Print
Related
Water volume in Toktogul reservoir to reach 14.9 billion m3 by autumn
14.6 billion cubic meters of water accumulated in Toktogul reservoir
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir 1 billion m3 less than in 2018
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir 2.1 billion cubic meters less than in 2018
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir slightly above 13.6 billion cubic meters
Volume of Toktogul water reservoir - 16.8 billion cubic meters
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir amounts to 15 billion cubic meters
13 bln cubic meters of water to remain in Toktogul reservoir by spring
Water volume in Toktogul reservoir decreases compared to last year
Transformer malfunction detected at Toktogul HPP
Popular
Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally
425 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 39,587 in total 425 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 39,587 in total
Government instructs to provide hospitals with alternative energy sources Government instructs to provide hospitals with alternative energy sources
12 August, Wednesday
17:06
New head of Panfilov district of Chui region appointed New head of Panfilov district of Chui region appointed
17:00
Russian TV presenter attacks migrant from Kyrgyzstan
16:53
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Pandemic exposed all problems of healthcare system
16:43
Water volume in Toktogul reservoir to reach 14.9 billion m3 by autumn
16:12
At least 245 Kyrgyzstanis return from Moscow to Osh city