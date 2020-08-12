Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir reduces by 2.2 billion cubic meters

To date, 14,411 billion cubic meters of water have accumulated in Toktogul water reservoir. Ulugbek Mamyraliev, head of the Service for Maintenance and Repair of Power Equipment of Electric Stations OJSC, announced at a press conference.

According to him, the figure is 2.2 billion cubic meters less than last year. The inflow of water is 739 cubic meters per second, water discharge is 345 cubic meters.

«The fact is that we had rainy weather. Despite this, the main component of the water reservoir is the melting of glaciers. Snowy weather in Naryn region is the main source of water. We had little snow in the republic this winter. In the first months of summer the weather was not so hot to contribute to melting of glaciers,» Ulugbek Mamyraliev said.