Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek

An illegally operating cryptocurrency mining farm has been found on the territory of one of the sewing workshops in Bishkek. Press service of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Representatives of Severelectro OJSC contacted the Financial Police and asked to check the activities of the sewing workshop on Bayalinov Street.

Representatives of the company had suspicions that a mining farm was working on the territory, because they were categorically not allowed inside.

«Representatives of the state service examined the sewing workshop and found 187 functioning mining systems (computer equipment for mining digital money, namely creation of cryptocurrencies / bitcoins, where computer systems are used) connected to electric power networks and the Internet.

The fact was registered. Pre-trial proceedings have begun under Article 211 «Illegal business or banking activities» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.