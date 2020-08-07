Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm found on territory of Bishkek FEZ

A large illegal cryptocurrency mining farm has been discovered on the territory of Bishkek Free Economic Zone. Press service of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

At the time of inspection, employees of the Financial Police found mining systems connected to electricity and the Internet. A circle of persons involved from among the leaders of the FEZ and authorized government agencies, who covered the mining farm, is being identified during the pretrial proceedings.

It is being found out how the equipment was delivered and on what grounds it was supplied with electricity.

The head of the free economic zone is Duishen Irsaliev.