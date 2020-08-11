10:42
Free online consultations for migrants launched in Central Asia

Resource Center for the Elderly Public Association and USAID Safe Migration in Central Asia project launch free online consultations for migrants through social media. The association reported.

Experienced lawyers and psychologists will provide consultations through Facebook and Instagram social media on an ongoing basis, as well as redirect applicants to the appropriate organizations for assistance.

Anyone can get advice in the Kyrgyz and Russian languages.

Legal advice covers issues of new migration regulations in destination countries, regulations and measures related to COVID-19. A special chatbot will also be developed on Telegram platform, where migrants can quickly receive answers to frequently asked questions.

In addition, migrants experiencing psychological problems due to the coronavirus pandemic will be able to receive counseling and advice from a psychologist.
