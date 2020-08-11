Eight schools in Chui region to improve environment for children with diabetes

Eight schools — four each in Bishkek and Chui region of Kyrgyzstan — will improve an inclusive environment for children with type I diabetes mellitus. Childhood without Diabetes NGO informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the organization, the educational institutions will receive information materials, blood glucose monitoring devices, IT and specialized medical equipment for monitoring the health of students with diabetes. Lessons about diabetes will be held online for teenagers and their parents.

Participants will get skills in diabetes self-management.

«Elevated blood glucose level leads to early complications. If at first the parents monitor the child’s health, then in the adolescent period protest behavior begins, the children do not want to listen to their parents. At this age, a surge in the appearance of complications begins. They can be avoided, if children are taught self-control, to take care of their health,» health expert Ninel Kadyrova told.

«It is necessary to help children understand that they are not outcasts and should not withdraw into themselves. They are normal children, but with certain health peculiarities. People in the schools where they learn should understand this and not verbally abuse, but give some indulgences — allow them to go to the toilet once more or eat something, if the sugar level suddenly drops,» she added.