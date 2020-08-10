Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Alexander Lukashenko on election win

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election to the post of President of Belarus. Press service of the head of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«I am convinced that your rich experience and professionalism will continue to contribute to improving the well-being of the people and ensure a high level of political and economic development of the country. I am confident that the Kyrgyz-Belarusian relations, based on long-standing traditions of friendship, mutual respect and cooperation, will continue to develop and strengthen for the benefit of the peoples of our states,» the telegram says.

Related news CEC of Belarus recognizes presidential elections as valid

Sooronbai Jeenbekov wished Alexander Lukashenko good health and well-being, peace and prosperity — to the friendly people of the Republic of Belarus.

Recall, presidential elections have been held in Minsk, in which Alexander Lukashenko has won the majority of votes. After the elections, riots occurred in the capital of Belarus and several other cities. The Investigative Committee of Belarus opened a criminal case on the fact.