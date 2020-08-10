CEC of Belarus recognizes presidential elections as valid

The Central Election Commission of Belarus has recognized the presidential elections as valid. The Belarusian media report with reference to the CEC.
Alexander Lukashenko has won 80.23 percent of the votes, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya — 9.90 percent. The other three candidates have won less than 2 percent of the votes.
According to BelTA, after voting in the elections, Alexander Lukashenko said that the country would cooperate with everyone.
Recall, presidential elections have been held in Minsk, in which Alexander Lukashenko has won the majority of votes. After the elections, riots occurred in the capital of Belarus and several other cities. The Investigative Committee of Belarus opened a criminal case on the fact.