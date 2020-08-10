16:25
CEC of Belarus recognizes presidential elections as valid

The Central Election Commission of Belarus has recognized the presidential elections as valid. The Belarusian media report with reference to the CEC.

Alexander Lukashenko has won 80.23 percent of the votes, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya — 9.90 percent. The other three candidates have won less than 2 percent of the votes.

According to BelTA, after voting in the elections, Alexander Lukashenko said that the country would cooperate with everyone.

«There are two strong states in the East. Whether we want it or not, we will always cooperate with Russia and will always be together, depending on how much the Russian Federation is capable of more or less close cooperation. We have excellent relations with China, with post-Soviet countries and relations with Poland are also improving,» Alexander Lukashenko said.

Recall, presidential elections have been held in Minsk, in which Alexander Lukashenko has won the majority of votes. After the elections, riots occurred in the capital of Belarus and several other cities. The Investigative Committee of Belarus opened a criminal case on the fact.
