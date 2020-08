A truck and a crossover collided in Bishkek today. Press service of the Patrol Police Service of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident happened today at about 12.20 on Tolstoy Street near the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital. Toyota Highlander and Daewoo Labo collided. As a result, three passengers of the truck were injured. They were hospitalized

The vehicles were place on impoundment lot. Cause of the traffic accident is being investigated.