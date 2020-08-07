10:41
Construction of hospital with 100 beds begins in Jalal-Abad

Construction of a hospital with 100 beds has begun in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Jalal-Abad region, Yrysbek Yzabekov, told.

According to him, the issue of financing has already been resolved. «In addition, major repairs are underway in the building of the South Regional Scientific Center of Cardiovascular Surgery,» he added.

Yrysbek Yzabekov also said that in connection with the forecast second wave of coronavirus, a special commission has developed an action plan consisting of 39 points.
