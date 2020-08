Driver of a Daewoo Matiz car lost control of the vehicle in Kyzyl-Zhyldyz village, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The car pulled off the road and overturned. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A 44-year-old driver died and two men were injured.

Driver of VAZ-2107 also lost control of the vehicle on the 663rd kilometer of Bishkek — Osh road.

The car crashed into a SCANIA heavy vehicle. As a result, two men were killed and three more were injured.