09:54
USD 76.91
EUR 90.70
RUB 1.05
English

National Anti-Doping Center established in Kyrgyzstan

The National Anti-Doping Center Directorate has been created in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports reported.

According to the state agency, the tasks of the directorate include making proposals for development of anti-doping policy, as well as its implementation in the territory of Kyrgyzstan; ensuring implementation of the World Anti-Doping Code and Anti-Doping Rules of the Kyrgyz Republic and promotion of clean sports among the athletes.

The founder of the directorate is the state agency.
link: https://24.kg/english/161612/
views: 43
Print
Related
Runner covers over 400 kilometers for five days in Kyrgyzstan
Budget of Kyrgyz athletes slashed by 72 percent
Kyrgyzstan plans to open Anti-Doping Center
Sports and recreation center to be built in Vostok-5 in Bishkek
Issyk-Kul team wins Healthy Nation Republican Competition
Best athletes of Kyrgyzstan get 60,000 soms each as allowance
Bishkek becomes sports capital of Asia
Khabib Nurmagomedov surprised at number of his fans in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister awards athletes for performance at 5th Asian Games
National team of Russia banned from Winter Olympics 2018
Popular
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city
494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total 494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total
5 August, Wednesday
09:47
National Anti-Doping Center established in Kyrgyzstan National Anti-Doping Center established in Kyrgyzstan
09:43
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to impose tax on cryptocurrency mining
09:37
860.5 million kilowatt-hours consumed in Kyrgyzstan in July
09:19
At least 22,440 Kyrgyzstanis return from Russia during pandemic
4 August, Tuesday
18:43
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises to annually increase volume of soft loans
18:23
Three-story medical center to be built in Naryn
18:15
Salaries of doctors to be increased through legalization of shadow economy funds
17:00
Former head of National Energy Holding transferred to prison colony No. 8
16:37
More than 22,000 graduates apply for study at colleges of Kyrgyzstan