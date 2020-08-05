National Anti-Doping Center established in Kyrgyzstan

The National Anti-Doping Center Directorate has been created in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports reported.

According to the state agency, the tasks of the directorate include making proposals for development of anti-doping policy, as well as its implementation in the territory of Kyrgyzstan; ensuring implementation of the World Anti-Doping Code and Anti-Doping Rules of the Kyrgyz Republic and promotion of clean sports among the athletes.

The founder of the directorate is the state agency.