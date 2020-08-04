12:32
Elections 2020: List of voters to be formed by September 19

The final voter list will be formed by September 19. The Deputy Head of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan, Abdyzhapar Bekmatov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, since July 26, Kyrgyzstanis can check themselves on tezme.gov.kg state portal — lists in electronic format are published there. The lists are present at the polling stations in paper form.

«If you find an error, you can submit an application either to the PEC or through the electronic cabinet. This must be done no later than on September 19,» Abdyzhapar Bekmatov said.

The final voter list will be published on the CEC website on September 24, and it will appear at the polling stations a week before voting day.

The election campaign begins on September 4. By August 20, political organizations must hold congresses and draw up lists of candidates for deputies. The lists must be formed in compliance with the quota requirements.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4.
