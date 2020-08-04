President Jeenbekov gets acquainted with state of hospitals in Issyk-Kul region

During a two-day working trip, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with the state of medical facilities in Issyk-Kul region. Press service of the head of state reported.

At least 245 beds have been organized at the Issyk-Kul Regional Combined Hospital (Karakol city) to treat patients with coronavirus infection and community-acquired pneumonia. In addition, the health care organization has two buildings in need of major reconstruction. They can accommodate additional 175 beds. About 20 million soms are needed for these purposes. Work in this direction has already begun.

The President recalled that the Government was recommended to carry out inspection of the abandoned buildings in the regions for reconstruction and re-profiling into modern hospitals.

The head of state inquired about the supply of medicines, and doctors admitted that earlier there were interruptions in supplies, but the process has improved.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov once again expressed his gratitude to them for their selfless work in such a difficult time for the country.

The President assured that all issues of social protection of medical workers were under control. He noted that construction of complex hospitals will be started with the involvement of investors in all regions, including Issyk-Kul region.

In addition, the head of state got acquainted with the work of day patient hospitals in Karakol and in Teploklyuchenka village, Ak-Suu district.

In Ak-Suu district, Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the Family Medicine Center, the new building of which was commissioned in July. FMC serves more than 60,000 residents of the district. «The head of state talked with the staff, as well as volunteers who are helping local doctors in the fight against coronavirus infection,» the press service said.