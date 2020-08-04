10:59
USD 76.84
EUR 90.50
RUB 1.04
English

President Jeenbekov gets acquainted with state of hospitals in Issyk-Kul region

During a two-day working trip, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with the state of medical facilities in Issyk-Kul region. Press service of the head of state reported.

At least 245 beds have been organized at the Issyk-Kul Regional Combined Hospital (Karakol city) to treat patients with coronavirus infection and community-acquired pneumonia. In addition, the health care organization has two buildings in need of major reconstruction. They can accommodate additional 175 beds. About 20 million soms are needed for these purposes. Work in this direction has already begun.

The President recalled that the Government was recommended to carry out inspection of the abandoned buildings in the regions for reconstruction and re-profiling into modern hospitals.

The head of state inquired about the supply of medicines, and doctors admitted that earlier there were interruptions in supplies, but the process has improved.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov once again expressed his gratitude to them for their selfless work in such a difficult time for the country.

The President assured that all issues of social protection of medical workers were under control. He noted that construction of complex hospitals will be started with the involvement of investors in all regions, including Issyk-Kul region.

In addition, the head of state got acquainted with the work of day patient hospitals in Karakol and in Teploklyuchenka village, Ak-Suu district.

In Ak-Suu district, Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the Family Medicine Center, the new building of which was commissioned in July. FMC serves more than 60,000 residents of the district. «The head of state talked with the staff, as well as volunteers who are helping local doctors in the fight against coronavirus infection,» the press service said.
link: https://24.kg/english/161520/
views: 114
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov makes statement on Day of Mourning for victims of COVID-19
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Support of Kyrgyzstan's export potential will increase
Spokesperson for Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on initiative of Raushan Aitkulova
President of Kyrgyzstan gets acquainted with production of medical masks
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits family of died Adinai Myrzabekova
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: President turns to scientists, experts for help
President expresses condolences on death of fifth year student of KSMA
President promises rehabilitation at Issyk-Kul health resorts to sick doctors
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kubatbek Boronov discus fight against coronavirus
Sooronbai Jeenbekov urges to prepare hospitals for autumn-winter period
Popular
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city
494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total 494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total
4 August, Tuesday
10:56
Qatar donates 420 oxygen concentrators to Kyrgyzstan Qatar donates 420 oxygen concentrators to Kyrgyzstan
10:35
Construction of hospital for treatment of infectious diseases starts in Naryn
10:26
Centralized oxygen supply system installed in Cholpon-Ata hospital
09:56
President reminds of special control over construction, repair of internal roads
09:41
At least 150 soms spent on meals for COVID-19 patients daily in Kyrgyzstan
3 August, Monday
18:29
Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek
17:55
President of Kyrgyzstan promises entrepreneurs support despite COVID-19 crisis
17:39
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan