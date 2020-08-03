COVID-19 is not transmitted through breast milk

Mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 can breastfeed their babies as coronavirus is not transmitted through breast milk. The Republican Center for Health Promotion and Mass Communication of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At the same time, mothers are recommended to follow simple breastfeeding rules.

«It is necessary to use a mask while breastfeeding or staying near the baby. Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or treat them with an antiseptic before any contact with the baby, including feeding, expressing, when using feeding utensils. Clean and disinfect all surfaces that a sick family member touches,» the center said.

The organization added that in the case when the mother’s condition is assessed as serious, you can feed the baby with expressed milk. «During this period, it is very important to support family members who will take responsibility for feeding,» the center added.

In addition, it is recommended to limit the number of baby’s caregivers.