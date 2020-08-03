15:11
USD 76.76
EUR 90.09
RUB 1.05
English

COVID-19 is not transmitted through breast milk

Mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 can breastfeed their babies as coronavirus is not transmitted through breast milk. The Republican Center for Health Promotion and Mass Communication of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At the same time, mothers are recommended to follow simple breastfeeding rules.

«It is necessary to use a mask while breastfeeding or staying near the baby. Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or treat them with an antiseptic before any contact with the baby, including feeding, expressing, when using feeding utensils. Clean and disinfect all surfaces that a sick family member touches,» the center said.

The organization added that in the case when the mother’s condition is assessed as serious, you can feed the baby with expressed milk. «During this period, it is very important to support family members who will take responsibility for feeding,» the center added.

In addition, it is recommended to limit the number of baby’s caregivers.
link: https://24.kg/english/161467/
views: 111
Print
Related
101-year-old patient recovers from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 18 million people globally
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11 more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
410 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 37,129 in total
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan returns to work after illness
653 people recover from COVID-19 and pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Colleagues from Osh to assist Issyk-Kul physicians in fight against COVID-19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 17.5 million people globally
22 more medical workers contract COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city
Public transport to work in Bishkek tomorrow Public transport to work in Bishkek tomorrow
494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total 494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total
3 August, Monday
13:59
Only two families of medical workers died from COVID-19 receive compensation Only two families of medical workers died from COVID-19...
13:52
Kyrgyz schools lack more than 2,000 teachers
13:44
COVID-19 is not transmitted through breast milk
12:59
101-year-old patient recovers from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
12:49
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 18 million people globally