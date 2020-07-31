14:04
USD 76.76
EUR 90.09
RUB 1.05
English

Elections 2020: Respublika party to hold congress

Respublika Party will nevertheless hold its congress. Its leader Mirlan Zheenchoroev told about it.

According to him, it has not yet been decided in what format — online or live, everything will depend on the epidemiological situation. Date of the congress is also being agreed.

Earlier, Mirlan Zheenchoroev said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the party suspended the election campaign, re-profiled its headquarters to help in fight against the infection and will not hold a congress.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reminds that the election campaign begins on September 4. By August 20, the parties must hold congresses and draw up lists of candidates for deputies. The lists should be formed taking into account quota requirements.
link: https://24.kg/english/161309/
views: 108
Print
Related
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 210 media for participation in election campaign
Elections 2020. International observers hold online meeting with journalists
Elections 2020. CEC starts negotiations with international observers
CIS Interparliamentary Assembly to monitor elections in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: About 10 million soms to be spent on voting abroad
Elections 2020: About 2,462 polling stations to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: CEC reduces campaign spending by 100 million soms
Elections 2020 in Kyrgyzstan: 42 polling stations abroad approved
Elections 2020: Respublika party suspends election campaign
Police detain six participants of rally for canceling elections 2020 in Bishkek
Popular
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announces decline in incidence of COVID-19 Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announces decline in incidence of COVID-19
Each region of Kyrgyzstan to have computed tomography Each region of Kyrgyzstan to have computed tomography
COVID.KG website updated COVID.KG website updated
31 July, Friday
13:09
COVID-19 confirmed in 25 more health workers in Kyrgyzstan COVID-19 confirmed in 25 more health workers in Kyrgyzs...
12:54
14 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:44
662 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 35,805 in total
12:38
1,052 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
12:34
Elections 2020: Respublika party to hold congress