Elections 2020: Respublika party to hold congress

Respublika Party will nevertheless hold its congress. Its leader Mirlan Zheenchoroev told about it.

According to him, it has not yet been decided in what format — online or live, everything will depend on the epidemiological situation. Date of the congress is also being agreed.

Earlier, Mirlan Zheenchoroev said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the party suspended the election campaign, re-profiled its headquarters to help in fight against the infection and will not hold a congress.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reminds that the election campaign begins on September 4. By August 20, the parties must hold congresses and draw up lists of candidates for deputies. The lists should be formed taking into account quota requirements.