UNDP to donate 50,000 surgical masks to medical institutions of Kyrgyzstan

UNDP will donate 50,000 surgical masks to medical institutions and the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan. The organization reported.

According to it, 20,000 masks will be handed over to the National Phthisiology Center, 20,000 — to the Republican AIDS Center and 10,000 — to the State Penitentiary Service.

«Personal protective equipment for medical workers will be further distributed in the regions in accordance with the needs. This complements the previous assistance — 10 artificial lung ventilators, 6,550 PCR tests, masks, respirators, all of this we have donated within the framework of the project Effective Control of HIV and Tuberculosis in Kyrgyzstan,» the UNDP informed.