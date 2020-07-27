15:35
USD 76.66
EUR 88.94
RUB 1.07
English

UNDP to support innovations in fight against coronavirus

New UNDP platform BOOST will use social impact innovation to tackle COVID-19 challenges. UNDP office in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

To tackle the long-term effects of COVID-19, UNDP Europe and Central Asia is launching BOOST, a regional acceleration program for social impact innovation. It will support emerging solutions in the region in the areas of digitalization, economy and health.

«The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented challenge. While we do not yet know its full impact, it is set to change the future of work, economy, governance and health and severely affects all areas of development. Our new platform is designed to boost and scale effective local solutions,» said Gerd Trogemann, Manager of the Istanbul Regional Hub of UNDP’s Regional Bureau for Europe and Central Asia.

BOOST will feature a series of challenges which address development issues related to: digitization, economy and wellbeing. These will be open for innovative solutions from private sector entities, research institutes, academia, and civil society organizations in the Europe and Central Asia region. Applicants will be able to apply for one or more challenges until early September 2020.

Winning teams will have access to the UNDP-backed network of peers, funders, and experts and take part in an intensive six-month online acceleration program, designed to prepare them to roll out their solutions. The program includes both workshops and individual mentoring sessions taught by experienced business, med-tech, social-tech, digital technologies and impact professionals.
link: https://24.kg/english/160842/
views: 84
Print
Related
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announces decline in incidence of COVID-19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 16.2 million people globally
At least 22 medical workers contract COVID-19 for past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
24 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
483 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 33,296 in total
817 people recover from COVID-19 and pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Patients with mild form of pneumonia not need intravenous infusions
Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19
July 30 to be declared Day of Mourning for COVID-19 victims in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 15.7 million people globally
Popular
Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison
Kyrgyz officials tell how students will study in 2020/2021 academic year Kyrgyz officials tell how students will study in 2020/2021 academic year
Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan
President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans
27 July, Monday
15:28
150,000 packs of cigarettes without excise stamps confiscated in Chui region 150,000 packs of cigarettes without excise stamps confi...
15:06
UNDP to support innovations in fight against coronavirus
14:48
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announces decline in incidence of COVID-19
14:39
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 16.2 million people globally
13:24
Head of intensive care unit of Cholpon-Ata hospital passes away