Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic

At the moment, negotiations are underway with a number of countries on resumption of international flights. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, the Foreign Affairs Ministry holds negotiations and consultations with the countries.

«Issues are being clarified, how and which directions will be opened in the first place. In the near future, if the epidemiological situation becomes better, it will be possible to open international flights with Russia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and other countries,» Kubatbek Boronov said.
