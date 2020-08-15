Russia may resume flights with Kyrgyzstan from September 1. The Association of Tour Operators of Russia reports.

The Russian Federation may announce it at the government level in the last third of August.

«According to experts, there are several reasons for resumption of flights to the near abroad. Firstly, the coronavirus situation in the Russian Federation is stabilizing, the industrial launch of the COVID-19 vaccine is planned in September. Secondly, the epidemiological situation in the CIS countries is also returning to normal. Moreover, these countries now intend to buy the Russian vaccine. There are also talks about restoration of humanitarian and business ties. For these reasons, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Armenia were initially on the list of 30 countries with which the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation proposed to resume air traffic. There are currently prerequisites for restarting flights in these directions,» the association notes.