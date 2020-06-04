05:55
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15

International flights are planned to be resumed on June 15 in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Akyshev told at a briefing.

According to him, an algorithm of actions is being currently coordinated. «We offer foreign companies to open flights from this date. Whenever possible, each company offers its own dates — when and how many times they will operate flights,» he said.

Kurmanbek Akyshev added that foreign companies are offered to fly to Kyrgyzstan once a week for a month. The schedule of international flights and their frequency is worked out. It is planned that there will be 2-3 flights daily. «The Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Emergency Situations agree on this amount, they will be able to accept for observation and fulfill all the requirements,» he added.

The director of the agency noted that the local airline will also operate flights to different cities once a week.
