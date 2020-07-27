Kyrgyzstanis living in UAE send 15 oxygen concentrators to homeland

Migrants from Kyrgyzstan living in the UAE have sent 15 oxygen concentrators to their homeland. Representative of the national diaspora in Dubai, Aidar Kubanychbek uulu, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, compatriots have raised $ 7,423 to help the Kyrgyz Republic in the fight against COVID-19.

«Despite the fact that many of our compatriots, working in the UAE, have no job now, they decided to support Kyrgyzstan. Someone contributed $ 30, and someone — more than $ 1,000. Fifteen oxygen concentrators will be distributed among all regions of the country,» Aidar Kubanychbek uulu told.

At least 3,500 Kyrgyzstanis worked in the UAE before the pandemic, their number has dropped to 1,500 now.