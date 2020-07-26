Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan

A Pakistani Zulqarnain Haider Khan came to Kyrgyzstan two years ago to study at the International Medical University. The culture and folklore of the Kyrgyz people remind him of his homeland.

Zulqarnain Haider Khan began his studies in his native Pakistan, and then went to study medicine in China.

Later he learned about the opportunity to get an education in Kyrgyzstan and moved to our country.

«During my medical career, I have worked for many hospitals, performed over 400 surgeries in private clinics and received excellent practice. I like Kyrgyzstan, and I love the International Medical University for the practical knowledge that we receive during lectures and in hospitals,» Zulqarnain Haider Khan told.

— It may sound strange, but no, I did not. I knew nothing about Kyrgyzstan. I just watched a YouTube video about the International Medical University, and I also learned that there is an Osh bazaar in Bishkek.

— What surprises you in Bishkek and Kyrgyzstan?

— Bishkek is beautiful, people are also good. I don’t like that I don’t see a price list in stores. This is strange. They just set their prices and sell things at their own wish. For example, I buy a carton of milk for 32 soms, and somewhere else I buy it for 46 soms, but they are the same.

— Yes, the traditional culture and folklore of the Kyrgyz remind me of my hometown. I really like the way people live here.

— Do you miss something in Kyrgyzstan?

— I just miss my mother. I hope that I will be able to organize her visit to Kyrgyzstan someday.

— Do you already have favorite places in Bishkek or in Kyrgyzstan?

— I like to visit Koi-Tash.

— I like kuurdak. I even learned how to cook this dish. I also love lagman.

— What has fascinated you in close acquaintance with the local population?

— I really like the Kyrgyz language and also the attitude of people to each other. All this impressed me so much that I decided to learn the Kyrgyz language. And now I can say «kandaisyn» to everyone.

— I will miss my Kyrgyz friends who helped me wherever I was. I will miss my apartment where I live. I will also miss the national chalap drink.