Elections 2020. CEC starts negotiations with international observers

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan is working with international observers. Representatives of electoral authorities with whom the CEC has bilateral relations on election monitoring, as well as OSCE / ODIHR experts have been invited.

The latter said that they would assess the pre-election environment and preparations for the campaign. Based on this assessment, the mission should recommend whether ODIHR’s election-related activities should be deployed or not for the upcoming elections and which activity best meets the detected needs. OSCE / ODIHR will provide a report in 14 days.

The CEC reminds that the election campaign starts on September 4. By August 20, political organizations must hold congresses and draw up lists of candidates for deputies. The lists must be formed in compliance with the quota requirements.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4.
