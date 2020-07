Two more day patient hospitals have been opened in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall reported.

One of them was reportedly opened in a madrasah in Yuzhny microdistrict, the second — in the sports hall of the school No. 52 in Ak-Tilek microdistrict.

The City Hall noted that each hospital has 40 places. The day before, the head of the City Hall Taalaibek Sarybashev got acquainted with their conditions and met with the medical staff.