Eminent culture figure of Kyrgyzstan Kubandyk Omurov died of bilateral pneumonia. Representatives of the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev told.

Kubandyk Omurov was born in 1950. In 1977, he graduated from Chuikov Frunze Art School as a sculptor.

Over the years, Kubandyk Omurov has participated in designing of the main cultural events at the state level, social and political events organized by the Government of Kyrgyzstan.