921 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 31,247 in total

At least 921 cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

At least 273 people contracted the virus in Bishkek, 75 — in Osh city, 91 — in Osh region, 140 — in Chui region, 138 — in Jalal-Abad region, 107 — in Issyk-Kul region, 22 — in Naryn region, 25 — in Talas region, and 50 — in Batken region.

In total, 31,247 cases of COVID-19 have been registered for the entire period in the country.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
