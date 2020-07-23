Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Support of Kyrgyzstan's export potential will increase

«Kyrgyzstan is a country of ecologically clean agricultural products; we will continue to promote this brand. Support of rural entrepreneurs in the framework of the state policy of regional development will be stepped up,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today during a visit to a farm enterprise in Kok-Kashat village, Talas region.

At the same time, the farm produces and sells about 30,000 saplings per year and provides services on the storage of products to other farmers.

The head of the farm Daniyar Sultanaliev told that 10 varieties of apples, pears, as well as cherries, apricots and plums are grown on a total area of ​​8 hectares. There are modern refrigerated rooms with a capacity of 150 tons for storage of products. More than 60-80 tons of apples and pears are exported annually to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the annual income of the farm is about 4 million soms.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the orchard, talked with the farmer about the existing problems. The head of state noted that, despite the coronavirus pandemic, entrepreneurs must continue to work in order the country’s economy could quickly overcome the difficulties that have arisen and could recover from the crisis. He assured that implementation of the state policy of regional development, in particular for supporting local entrepreneurs, will not be suspended.

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov once again stressed that local authorities should work closely with local entrepreneurs and provide them with comprehensive support, which in its turn should have a beneficial effect on increasing the export potential of the republic. He called on the relevant state bodies and local authorities to assist the local farmer, recalling that the lion’s share of the loan portfolio of financial institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic is directed to the regions to support rural entrepreneurs,» the statement says.