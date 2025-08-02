Daiyrbek Orunbekov tells about new insurance contributions for farms

In order to improve the pension system, amendments were made last to the Law «On tariffs of insurance contributions for state social insurance», which entered into force on July 1, 2024. The head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Daiyrbek Orunbekov wrote about this on Facebook.

According to him, the provisions of the law, including the insurance contribution rates for managers and members of farms, came into force on May 14, 2025. This initiative was proposed by the former head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

«In accordance with the innovations, the size of each citizen’s pension will depend on their insurance contributions to the Social Fund. This is due to the fact that previously, upon retirement, citizens with no or low contributions received a minimum pension of 700 soms, while now the minimum pension is 6,900 soms. Previously, farm owners paid insurance contributions once a year. For example, in At-Bashi district, the rate was about 191 soms per hectare per year. From May 14, 2025, a monthly payment of at least 6 percent of the average salary is provided for,» he posted.

Daiyrbek Orunbekov took as an example the average salary for last year, which was 29,373 soms, owners of land plots larger than 1 hectare were required to pay 1,762 soms monthly.

«The new law also provides for fines for late payments — 0.1 percent per day or 1.76 soms for each day of delay. Owners of plots less than 1 hectare can pay an amount equal to 4 percent of the average salary, if they wish. This law has caused discontent among residents of remote and mountainous areas such as At-Bashy, Chatkal, Alaikuu, since farmers who cultivate the land only 1-2 months a year are required to pay 1,762 soms monthly throughout the year. In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Tax Service and the Social Fund not to apply this law until September 2025. After the resumption of the work of the Parliament in September, it is planned to review the document and make changes so as not to create an excessive burden on farms,» he noted.

«We remind that according to the decree of the President, from January 1, 2022, agricultural land was exempt from property tax for three years. Later, according to the decree of January 8, 2025, the exemption from property tax for agricultural land was extended from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2030. This shows that the state supports farmers,» Daiyrbek Orunbekov summed up.